RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has found the body of a 23-year-old man that was first reported missing out of Prince George County in April. Police say the suspects in the case have been charged in connection with another murder.

Cameron Cole, 23, of Prince George County, was found dead in a wooded area of the 2100 block of Commerce Road in Richmond. According to police, Cole had been reported missing by his family in late April.

During an investigation into a homicide on Wednesday, May 3, Richmond detectives developed information that led to the arrest of three suspects. This investigation also led detectives to the location where Cole was found.

Around 6:30 a.m. on May 3, officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway for a reported shooting.

Photos taken at the scene of a shooting crash involving a cement truck on May 3. (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

According to police, a man — now identified as Ckristofer Tyler — was shot which led him to crash his vehicle into a cement truck traveling in the opposite direction. Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.

Richmond detectives — with assistance from other regional and federal law enforcement agencies — arrested three individuals in connection to Tyler’s homicide:

Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, was charged with being an accessory after the fact

Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond, was charged with first-degree murder

Demond Williams, 39, of no known address, was charged with first-degree murder

Additional charges in relation to the murder of Cole are pending, according to police.

Anyone with information relating to either of these homicide cases is encouraged to contact Detective Sullivan with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-3929.