RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old Richmond man is facing multiple charges after driving into a pole near Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Monroe Park campus.

On Monday, Jan. 1 at around 3 a.m., VCU officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Broad Street and Shafer Street, after which 23-year-old Tyrelle Malik Ellison, of Richmond, is facing multiple charges.

According to VCU officials, the car that Ellison was driving had hit poles located at the end of the GRTC Pulse bus station.

After the car crash, Ellison was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Driving on a revoked operators license

Possession of a concealed weapon

The cause of the crash has not been determined as VCU Police continues to investigate this incident.