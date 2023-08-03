RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Richmond’s East End.

Around midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 1900 block of Phaup Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — identified as 24-year-old Zion Joseph of Richmond — down and injured by an apparent gunshot wound in front of a nearby residence.

Joseph was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries early this morning. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Joseph’s death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective A. Sleem with the Richmond Police Department at 804-814-7123.