25 children get new specially adapted bikes from Reachcycles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reachcycles made 25 kids super happy today by giving them a brand new toy just in time for the holidays. Each child was given an Amtryke bike which is specially adapted for children with disabilities.

The organization has been working in the Richmond area to provide these bikes to kids since 2014. As of today they’ve donated over 500 Amtrykes to children in the community. Each of the bikes cost about $800.

Today’s event was a little different with the pandemic, people were masked and spaced out in the facility. Families waited in their cars before entering the Bon Secours Training Facility for the event. Everyone got a temperature check before taking their turn to try out the new bikes.

“You can see some children come in here and they are just overwhelmed with excitement to get these bikes,” said Reachcycles organizer, James Howard. “Everyone remembers their first bike when they were children, it’s quite the experience to be able to provide that for a child that was to told they might never ride a bike. It’s just great.”





