25 confirmed COVID-19 cases among VCU students, 11 employees test positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has confirmed to 8News that they have 25 confirmed COVID-19 student cases. According to VCU, 11 of those students live on campus and are in isolation.

11 VCU employees have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Students moved into VCU housing less than a week ago. Most VCU students told 8News they have online classes although some have a couple in-person as well.

“Of the entry testing we’ve conducted for residential students before they arrived on campus, 4,380 tested negative and 15 tested positive,” Michael Porter, VCU Associate vice president for public affairs said in an email.

