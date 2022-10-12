RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Almost a month after the shooting and killing of Richmond 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, 25-year-old Rarmil Malick Coley Pettiford was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and multiple weapons charges, including discharging a firearm from a vehicle and in a public place, according to court records.
Online court records show that Pettiford, who was arrested on Sept. 13, was previously facing a pair of attempted first-degree murders and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Humphrey was walking to a store on Sept. 12 when she was shot and killed near Gilpin Court. Police said its preliminary investigation found the teen was struck in the crossfire between two groups.
