RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on Potomac Street near the Fulton Hill neighborhood on Saturday night.

Richmond Police were called to the 1100 block of Potomac Street shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, but if you know anything contact the department or Crimestoppers.