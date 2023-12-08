RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond area nonprofit has offered a $2,500 reward in the case of the puppy that was found dead, tied to a fire hydrant in a Richmond neighborhood.

“Furbish Thrift; a program of the William A Harrison Jr Foundation that raises funds for local animal care organizations, is offering a $2,500 REWARD for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this act of cruelty,” Richmond Animal Care and Control wrote in an announcement a little over a week after the body of the puppy was found tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of Rex Avenue and Corbin Street.

RACC said preliminary necropsy reports show the puppy had been spayed and likely died of starvation.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking the public for help after finding a dead puppy tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in the city’s East End on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RACC asks anyone who may have seen anything in the area where the puppy was found to contact the organization on Facebook or Instagram, by emailing Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov or by calling 804-646-5573.