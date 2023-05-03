RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who died after being pulled from the James River by emergency services Tuesday after her raft overturned has been identified.

Leah Patterson, 26, of Richmond, was with a group of people rafting on the river by Hollywood Rapids Tuesday, May 2, when her raft overturned around 3 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

Richmond Police officers and the Richmond Fire Department Water Rescue Team arrived shortly after and performed CPR on Patterson, who was then taken to the hospital.

Police say Patterson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At his time, police say foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant J. Bridges at 804-646-8146.