The assisted living facility is now shuttered, but may get new life under a new proposal. (Photo: Jakob Cordes/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.

The Windsor Assisted Living Center, advertised on its entrance sign as a memory care facility, is currently shuttered, but a new proposal filed by the Fluornoy Development Group would see the old facility replaced with a new apartment building.

A notice posted on the door advises that the property is in violation of city ordinance. (Photo: Jakob Cordes/WRIC)

In a letter to the Richmond planning department, the developer described the facility as a “dilapidated 1950’s building” that formerly housed up to 60 seniors and had a surface parking lot with 36 spaces.

The dilapidated state of the property was apparent to any passerby in October, with shrubs and climbing vines growing over many of the windows and partially obscuring the front entrance sign. Posted on the door was a notice from the city that the property was in violation of city ordinances on overgrown weeds.

Under their new proposal, the entire building would be replaced with new 1-and 2-bedroom apartments at market rate — that is, not bound to have any affordable units at all — as well as a parking structure with 390 parking spaces.

The Richmond 300 master plan calls for a mixed-use building on the site, with commercial as well as residential elements. The plan proposed by the Fluornoy Group doesn’t contain any such commercial element.

Draft concept plan included in a traffic analysis conducted this year. (Courtesy of the City of Richmond)

The project is also proposed in an area of the city with no public housing, and where, according to housing data released earlier this year, zero percent of residents receive subsidized rental support, suggesting that landlords in the area are excluding applicants who rely on section 8 vouchers and other forms of assistance.

8News reached out to the Fluornoy Group for comment, but received no response.