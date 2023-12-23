RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a patient was shot at the Chippenham Hospital’s mental health facility.

Police said Rasheed Pope, Jr., of Henrico County has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This comes after officers with the Richmond Police Department were initially called to the Tucker’s Pavilion at Chippenham Hospital for a reported shooting at 4:11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Witnesses then alerted officers to Pope, the alleged suspect. A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department said officers took him into custody without incident.

Pope reportedly attempted to check himself into the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

During an intake procedure, police said Pope brandished a gun and fired several shots, injuring a man in a hallway and striking the boot of a Chesterfield Police officer who was also in the hospital area for an unrelated duty. Police said the officer fired his gun “to stop the threat.”

Pope was reportedly not injured.

The man who was shot had a life-threatening injury. The officer was treated and released.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926