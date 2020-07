RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP)– Guns rights advocates gathered in downtown Richmond on Saturday morning for a Second Amendment rights rally.

The rally, which took place outside of Capitol Square, drew a crowd of about 100-200 people.

100-200 protesters gathered outside of Capitol Square. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

The rally also served as a memorial in honor of Duncan Lemp, a 21-year-old from Maryland who was shot in his sleep by police who opened fire on his house.

A few counter protesters showed up, but no violence resulted from the incident. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.