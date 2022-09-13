RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2nd Street Festival will return to downtown Richmond this fall, marking the 34th year the festival has celebrated the culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Over the years, the festival has grown to host thousands of people eager to visit the historic Jackson Ward, once known as “the Harlem of the South.” The area continues to be a thriving neighborhood and community today.

The 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row. Festival managers suggest eventgoers bring their own chairs to guarantee a spot to enjoy the music. (Photo Credit: Venture Richmond)

The 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row. Festival managers suggest eventgoers bring their own chairs to guarantee a spot to enjoy the music. (Photo Credit: Venture Richmond)

The 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row. Festival managers suggest eventgoers bring their own chairs to guarantee a spot to enjoy the music. (Photo Credit: Venture Richmond)

Put on by Venture Richmond Events, the 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row. Festival managers suggest eventgoers bring their own chairs to guarantee a spot to enjoy the music.

More information on the festival can be found here.

2nd Street Festival 2022 Stage Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1

Waverly R. Crawley Main Stage (sponsored by Virginia Union University)

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. — Aubrey Smalls Quartet

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. — Ban Caribe

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. — Rodney The Soul Singer Stith

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — J Baxter & the S.A.U.C.E.

4:55 – 5:10 p.m. — Standing on Their Shoulders- Festival Tributes

5:45 – 7:00 p.m. — Grandmaster Flash

Joe Kennedy Jr. Jazz Stage

Noon – 1:15 p.m. — COUNTERPOINT featuring Wayne “Big Patt” Patterson

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. — Marsha Meekins & Company

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. — Jason Jenkins Group

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. — The Marvin Taylor Experience

Eggleston Hotel Community Stage

1:15 – 2:00 p.m. — Dr. Michael J. Jones & The Village of Faith Praise Team

2:30 – 3:10 p.m. — Sweet Potatoes

3:35- 4:35 p.m. — Hip Hop Karaoke

4:45 –4:55 p.m. — Roscoe Burnem – Richmond’s Poet Laureate

5:10 – 5:40 p.m. — Dancing with Mama D

Sunday, Oct. 2

Waverly R. Crawley Main Stage (sponsored by Virginia Union University)

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. — Cora Harvey Armstrong

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. — Virginia Union University Choir

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. — KATZ Band

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. — I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE

Joe Kennedy Jr. Jazz Stage

1:00 – 2:10 p.m. — Drummer, Billy Williams, Jr.

2:45 – 4:00 p.m. — Carl Lester-El Quartet featuring Corey El

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. — Nathan Mitchell – Happy Birthday!

Eggleston Hotel Community Stage