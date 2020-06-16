2nd Street Festival, Richmond Folk Festival canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Out of safety concerns, two large scale community festivals in Richmond have been canceled.
Venture Richmond — organizers of the 2020 2nd Street Festival and Richmond Folk Festival — said Tuesday that both festivals can not happen this year due to the “unpredictable and ongoing threat posed by the spread of COVID-19.”
The 2nd Street Festival and Richmond Folk Festival are two of the most jam-packed festivals in the River City. Both festivals were planned for October.
Event organizers said they do not believe it is responsible to bring together tens, and even hundreds of thousands of people in close proximity.
Organizers are working with sponsors and partners to bring the community a virtual celebration.
“We hope you’ll stay tuned for more announcements regarding virtual celebrations for both festivals that showcase favorite past performances, new live performances, online children’s activities, a virtual marketplace, demonstrations, giveaways, and much more.”
Save the date for next year’s festivals:
- 2nd Street Festival: October 2-3, 2021
- Richmond Folk Festival: October 8-10, 2021
