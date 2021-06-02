2nd Street Festival, Richmond Folk Festival return in-person this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of Richmond’s most popular festivals are returning this year after the pandemic forced organizers to go virtual in 2020.

The 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival, hosted by Venture Richmond Events, will be in person this year and dates have been set. The festivals will follow state and federal guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

Venture Richmond said in a release that the 2nd Street Festival will take place October 2-3, 2021, in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood. The Richmond Folk Festival will happen on October 8-10, 2021, along Downtown Richmond’s riverfront.

“Now more than ever we know how important it is for us to come together safely in a shared celebration of culture and experiences, whether they are the rich traditions of the historic Jackson Ward community, or those from around the nation and the world presented on Downtown’s riverfront,” Director of Events Stephen Lecky said.

Venture Richmond will release more information on the festivals this summer as they continue to monitor state COVID-19 protocols.