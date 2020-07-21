3 inmates, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Richmond City Sheriff’s Office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three inmates and two staff members at the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is located inside the Richmond City Justice Center on Fairfield Way.

The inmates and staff members tested positive at the start of this week and are currently in quarantine. Anyone who has come in contact with either the inmates or staff members has been quarantined and is scheduled for testing.

“We are working aggressively to schedule additional tests for the broader population of inmates and staff members for the safety of everyone,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office said they know they have a lot of hard work ahead of them to keep the inmates and staff safe and healthy. The sheriff’s office said they will continue following CDC guidelines, wearing masks, practicing social distancing within the facility and courts, hand washing/sanitizing, daily temperature checks, and increased janitorial cleaning throughout the day at the facility.

