RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred approximately one hour apart and resulted in three men being hospitalized.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, officers were called to the corner of 2nd Street and Brown Island Way for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

About an hour later, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 6619 Midlothian Tpke. for another shooting.

This time, two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and they were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available for either incident at this time. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.