RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for an unidentified suspect after a dispute at a 7-Eleven near VCU’s campus resulted in an aggravated assault with pepper spray in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., VCU Police received a call about a possible robbery at the 7-Eleven at 122 S. Belvidere Street.

Upon arrival, Richmond Police and VCU Police learned that an unidentified person had gotten into an argument with the store clerk which resulted in the suspect spraying the clerk and two other people with pepper spray.

The suspect is described as an individual wearing female clothing, last seen driving westbound on Cumberland Street in a dark-colored Nissan Rogue.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation and police patrols in the area have been increased.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department by calling 804-828-1196.