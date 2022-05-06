RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was a string of violence in Richmond overnight as police were called to two shootings early Friday morning.

Richmond Police went to the first scene at the 2200 block of Chateau Court around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived at the incident, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roughly 30 minutes later, police were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for reports of a person down.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threating injuries and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on either of these death investigates is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as we learn more information.