3 RPD officers possibly exposed to COVID-19 after interactions with Richmond Registrar staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Richmond police officers are currently in quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 last week.

The officers are currently awaiting test results, said Richmond police spokesperson James Mercante.

The concern comes after the department was notified that three officers were exposed following interactions with Richmond Registrar’s Office staff during Election week.

Just yesterday, General Registrar Kirk Showalter announced in a news conference that three employees at the office tested positive for COVID-19.

All three of the employees work in the office’s main building on W. Laburnum Avenue.

As a result of contact tracing, 90 percent of the registrar office’s staff, which is about 40 employees, has been asked to quarantine until Nov. 17.

