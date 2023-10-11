RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking to identify three suspects who allegedly attempted to break into a business on Hull Street in early October.

At 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, officers responded to the 1300 block of Hull Street after receiving reports of a breaking and entering in progress.

An employee at the location told police about three suspects attempting to enter the business and damage the property before running away, according to Richmond Police.

The employee provided security camera footage to the police.

Richmond robbery suspects (Photos provided by Richmond Police Department)

If you have information about the suspects, you are asked to contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672.