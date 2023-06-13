RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond is one step closer to having a live entertainment venue constructed on the James River waterfront.

The Richmond City Council approved the $30 million Richmond Amphitheater project during Monday night’s meeting.

The 7,500-person capacity venue will sit on a four-acre site overlooking the James River at 470 Tredegar Street, just a few minutes walk from Brown’s Island. The owner of the land, NewMarket Corporation, has agreed to lease the land for the sole purpose of establishing the outdoor performance venue.

According to the developer, the amphitheater could host 25 major acts a year. As part of the public-private partnership, the City of Richmond and other local nonprofits will be allowed to use the venue for civic events — such as graduation ceremonies, public forums and city-sponsored cultural events.

“I want to thank City Council for passing these generational-investment projects for our city,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “One thing is clear — Richmond is on a fast track to record-development and growth. From a new Amphitheatre, to the Diamond District, to a potentially brand new destination-resort, Richmond is attracting investments and development from across the country.”

Last month, the developer of the project announced that a 20-year performance grant agreement had been reached with the City. The grant will offset the private project’s cost through incremental new real estate tax and admissions tax generated by the project.

The amphitheater was first announced last summer with plans for the project to be finished by May 2024. However, in February, it was announced that logistical obstacles had pushed the opening date to spring 2025. According to the development group, starting construction this summer could mean the venue would open in time for the 2025 outdoor concert season.