RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is getting $300,000 worth of protective equipment through a grant aimed at addressing community-based gun violence prevention programming, but some community groups say the money could be better spent.

The police department requested more than 100 ballistic car shields and window tinting.

Richmond City Council members approved the grant money at Monday’s meeting.

The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act which the General Assembly allocated to the Attorney General’s office in 2021.

Richmond police said the grant money will be used to retrofit patrol cars with ballistic panels inside the door frame and will provide officers with another layer of security.

The department told 8News that in 2022, there were two separate incidents where police cars were struck by gunfire.

Interim Chief Rick Edwards said in a statement, “It is simply luck that the officers driving those vehicles were not injured or killed. We are committed to doing everything possible to protect our officers as they go into harm’s way on a daily basis. We believe utilizing grant funding from the Virginia Office of the Attorney General will help mitigate some of the risks our officers face and support RPD’s core value of improving employee health and wellness.”

The application also said Richmond police officers are experiencing an uptick in physical assaults.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office said in an email, “Currently, the RPD has a large vacancy of 157 officers – one of the worst in the entire state. A key part of recruitment is prioritizing the safety of the officers, particularly as assaults against officers have been on the rise.”

The grant guidelines say police departments may use this money for equipment, new program implementation, existing program enhancement, and training.

Art Burton, with the Charles S. Gilpin Community Farm, said local community organizations that already have gun violence prevention programs should receive that money instead.

“We have some very strong feelings about us partnering consistently with the city and the state to get millions of dollars,” he said. “They basically don’t give us the money that we need after they promise us the money.”

Burton added that city leaders, including Mayor Levar Stoney, should focus on managing the police department so they can use existing resources to reduce violence.

“Nobody even wants to come work for the city of Richmond Police Department because of the low morale and the way the government has treated police officers in the city,” he said. “That would be a better use of the money as opposed to him buying car shields to stop people from shooting at police cars that nobody’s shooting at.”