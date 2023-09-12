RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who died in a single-vehicle crash near the Mayo Bridge Sunday has been identified by the Richmond Police Department Crash Team.

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers were called to the 00 block of Hull Street for the report of a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a single vehicle that had been driving south across the 14th Street Bridge, before the car veered off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver who died in the crash was identified as 31-year-old Jairo Vargas, of Chester, police said.

Vargas was the only person inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Richmond Fire EMT unit, according to police.