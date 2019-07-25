‘360 Blitz’: New police initiative aims to cut down on dangerous driving along Rt. 360

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police across the Commonwealth are cracking down on dangerous driving along Route 360. In Richmond, drivers can expect to see checkpoints along Hull Street Road through an initiative called the “360 Blitz.”

Sergeant Jonathan Nathanson with the Richmond Police Department said there is a lot of speeding and driving under the influence along the road.

“Just in the last few days we’ve written over 100 tickets just in this stretch, this corridor right here,” said Nathanson.

Local employees notice the spike in police presence.

“I feel good knowing that police are trying to cut down on the speeding,” said Brandon Edwards with Budget Glass Company.

July sees higher than the usual number of crashes on Route 360.

“The numbers show that in the past two, three years, we’ve had very bad crashes in this area,” said Nathanson.

Police said there were three fatalities on Hull Street Road in Richmond over the last three years. There have been more than 100 reportable crashes so far in 2019. Locals said the dangerous driving puts pedestrians at risk too.

“A lot of times, there’s a lot of pedestrians that walk up and down the road,” said Edwards.

“I try to cross the street and it’s kind of difficult because cars, they speed up,” said Yvette Reid, an employee at a local business on Hull Street Road.

Sergeant Nathanson said police are using laser speed guns, which can detect a vehicle’s speed from 9,000 feet away. He said it is not just Richmond focusing on the issue. Police departments throughout the entire 41-mile stretch of Route 360 are taking action.

“We didn’t just limit it to Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond. It’s the entire state,” said Nathanson.

The “360 Blitz” initiative lasts through Saturday.