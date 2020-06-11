37-year-old Richmond man dies in fiery crash

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-line-do-not-cross_521076

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities said a 37-year-old Richmond man lost his life Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash.

Terral L. Tyler of Richmond was driving south in the 1800 block of Brook Road when he went off the road way, Richmond Police said.

RPD said Tyler’s car struck a concrete planter, flipped and caught on fire. Tyler was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should call ll Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events