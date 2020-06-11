37-year-old Richmond man dies in fiery crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities said a 37-year-old Richmond man lost his life Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash.

Terral L. Tyler of Richmond was driving south in the 1800 block of Brook Road when he went off the road way, Richmond Police said.

RPD said Tyler’s car struck a concrete planter, flipped and caught on fire. Tyler was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should call ll Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.