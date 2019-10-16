4, including 1 juvenile, taken to hospital following I-95 crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people, including a juvenile, were sent to the hospital Tuesday following a five-vehicle crash in Richmond at northbound Interstate-95 and the 5th Street overpass. The crash initially caused a two-mile traffic backup.

An investigation from Virginia State Police revealed that a vehicle traveling north struck another vehicle from behind. Following the collision, the vehicle that was hit spun around multiple times and hit three other cars.

Three drivers and one juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation as charges are pending.

LATEST STORIES: