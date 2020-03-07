40 high school teams compete in FIRST Chesapeake Robotics District Competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some of the best high school robotics teams from the DMV area will compete in the FIRST Chesapeake Robotics District Competition in Richmond this weekend.

FIRST Robotics Competition is an international engineering challenge. Teachers, mentors, volunteers and students work together to build a remote-controlled robot.

“This year’s game, INFINITE RECHARGE, simulates an asteroid shower on a space colony where teams work in alliances and pilot their remote-controlled robots to collect and store power cells to power a shield generator,” FRC said in a press release.

The competition is a two-day event taking place at Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center from March 7-8.