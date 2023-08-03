RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something refreshing to do next weekend? The 41st annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is returning to Richmond on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The free-to-attend festival will feature live music, rides, games and a whole lot of watermelons. Watermelon Bowls will be sold for $1 with proceeds benefiting local Shriners. Various food vendors will be in attendance as well as multiple performance stages.

The event has become one of Richmond’s biggest one-day festivals with over 100,000 people and over 3,000 watermelons.

A number of streets will be closed from 2 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to organizers. These will include West Cary Street from North Nansemond Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard and connected side streets to Ellwood Avenue and Parkwood Avenue.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For a full list of vendors and performers, visit the event’s website.