RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get a slice of summer at the Carytown Watermelon Festival on Sunday, August 13!

The festival is in its 41st year and promises the return of the sweet treat, live music, vendors and a Kid’s Zone.

“Over 100 vendors and that includes food, stuff to see, stuff to do,” festival organizer Mike Murphy said.

Carytown Watermelon Festival. (Photo: 8News)

Murphy encouraged guests to bring cash for the bowls of watermelon that will be available for one dollar.

“The Shriners cut them up,” he explained. “They cut them up on-site, and they’re a dollar. They go to proceeds to help the Shriners and their philanthropic efforts.”

Murphy said the decades-long tradition began as Carytown businesses struggled during the summer months, and wanted to find a way to attract customers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A long time ago, probably 41 years ago, there were a bunch of merchants who put out watermelon trays in front of their business to drum up summertime business because it was slow,” he said. “That morphed into what we have today which is one of the largest festivals in Virginia.”

The free festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and stretches from South Thompson Street to the South Colonial Avenue.