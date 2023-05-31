RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you love Greek food and music? Then get ready for the 45th Annual Richmond Greek Festival, hosted by the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The free, family-friendly, event returns to Richmond this weekend — beginning on Thursday, June 1, and ending on Sunday, June 4. Festivities will be held at the cathedral at 30 Malvern Ave. — near the corner of Grove Street.

A wide selection of homemade Greek cuisine will be available, including chicken and pork souvlaki, gyros and spanakopitas. There will also be sweet treats such as baklava, kataifi and other pastries. A drive-thru food option will be available until dusk every day.

While food may be the main attraction for some, it is far from the only thing on offer. There will be music and live dancing to enjoy as well as art, jewelry and other goods available for purchase with vendors at the “Agora Marketplace.”

Event organizer, Andrea Baker, told 8News that preparations began months in advance.

“Since November, we’ve been preparing for this big one in June. We’ve had three big weekends to do our signature of pastichio, moussaka and souvlaki which we just did this weekend,” Baker said. “As you can see now, we are very busy getting everything ready.”

The schedule for the four-day festival:

Thursday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 4, from noon to 6 p.m.

The festival does not have designated parking areas, however, there will be nearby street parking available. The event will continue as scheduled come rain or shine.

Proceeds from the festival will be donated to four charities that benefit the Central Virginia region. This year’s recipients are Youth Life Foundation of Richmond, Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, Pink Chair Project RVA and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.