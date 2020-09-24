Live updates: 5 candidates face off in first Richmond Mayoral Debate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first general debate of the Richmond mayoral race will be held on Thursday, giving voters a chance to see the candidates face off and address the specific issues affecting city residents ahead of Election Day.

Mayor Levar Stoney is seeking reelection in a five-way race with one notable city official, Councilwoman Kim Gray, and three first-time candidates: Alexsis Rodgers, Michael Gilbert and Tracey McLean.

The debate, hosted by Virginia Union University and WRIC-TV, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Former Virginia governor and VUU alum, L. Douglas Wilder, and 8News anchor Juan Conde will moderate the two-hour debate. Topics discussed will include the voting process amid a pandemic, race, and the removal of Confederate statues throughout the city.

8News will broadcast the first hour of the debate on ABC 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. The full broadcast will be streamed on this website, 8News’ Facebook page and VUU’s Facebook page from 5 to 7 p.m.

Richmond mayoral race:

Gray, who represents the city’s 2nd District, has been critical of Stoney’s proposal to redevelop downtown Richmond with the Navy Hill project and called for a special prosecutor to investigate the mayor’s handling of the removal of the city’s Confederate statues. The councilwoman has raised a little more than $255,000 since announcing her run for mayor, bringing in about $162,000 in the last two months, the latest campaign finance report shows.

Rodgers, the Virginia state director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance who served as Gov. Ralph Northam’s policy director when he was lieutenant governor, raised more than $122,000 in the latest filing period. She received 505 individual donations of $100 or less for nearly $19,500, more contributions under $100 than the other candidates combined, highlighting the grassroots campaign that Rodgers has touted.

Griffin, an attorney, and McLean, a small business owner, have not raised as much money as Stoney, Gray and Rodgers. Griffin has campaigned on improving Richmond Public Schools, roads in the city and developing a new standard to ensure Richmond residents “get quality, timely services from the city.” McLean’s platform has been focused on providing financial transparency, informing city residents and unifying communities.

In order for a mayoral candidate to take the seat, they must win at least five of the city’s nine districts.

Make sure to watch tonight’s debate and follow 8News on Twitter for the latest.