5 Richmond Public School students shot since Monday, superintendent says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Superintendent Jason Kamras is asking the Richmond Public Schools community to “check on one another” after he says five students have been shot since Monday.

The superintendent issuing the update in an RPS Direct Wednesday night.

Kamras saying in part, “These tragic events remind us of the grief and trauma that so many RPS students, families, and staff face daily. The RPS family is hurting tonight. Let us all pause this evening to check on one another, support one another, and extend grace and love to one another.”

Earlier this year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declared gun violence a “public health crisis.” Stoney plans to allocate less than one percent of the city’s multi-million dollar allocation from the American Rescue Plan to directly combat firearm incidents.

Stoney wishes to use $1.5 million to prevent gun violence by “providing programming and implementing research.” City Council must vote on the mayor’s plan before funds are allocated.

The capital city has seen 53 homicides so far in 2021; 43 involved a gun, according to public data from the Richmond Police Department.