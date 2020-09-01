5 RPS buildings approved for child care services, board votes

Jason Kamras, Richmond’s schools superintendent, plans to introduce three new reopening options for the fall during Tuesday’s special school board meeting. (photo courtesy of RPS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board voted to open five city school buildings for emergency childcare when students begin the year virtually.

Under recommendations approved by the school board Monday night, no Richmond Public Schools staff or supplies will be used. Additionally, RPS will not have to pay for buildings to be cleaned. As a result of the decision, children of essential workers would get first priority and child care would be free for families who qualify for SNAP benefits.

RPS is expected to release more details before the start of the school year.

“I appreciate the School Board’s willingness to partner with the city to offer emergency childcare centers in school buildings. This will allow us to serve many more children and families, while following CDC guidelines for emergency childcare, than we would have been able to serve if the Board had voted no,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney following Monday night’s decision.

“Now that we have secured safe, reliable childcare sites, my administration is getting to work on planning and implementing high-quality emergency childcare in RPS facilities. I look forward to sharing more over the next few days.”

