5 RPS students test positive for COVID-19; Superintendent points to registrar’s office outbreak

Jason Kamras, Richmond’s schools superintendent, plans to introduce three new reopening options for the fall during Tuesday’s special school board meeting. (photo courtesy of RPS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says five students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the RPS community Monday night, Kamras said four students from G.H. Reid Elementry School and one student from Thomas H. Henderson Middle School contracted the illness. Kamras also disclosed that three election officials tested positive for the disease.

Richmond election officials who visited city schools last Tuesday were among a cluster of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the city’s Registrar’s Office.

The officials were present on Election Day at 10 different Richmond schools polling stations:

Cardinal Elementary

Elizabeth Redd Elementary

George Wythe High

G.H. Reid Elementary

J.L Francis Elementary

Lucille M. Brown

Miles J. Jones

River City Middle

Swansboro Elementary

Thomas C. Boushall

Kamras did not directly state that the student’s coronavirus diagnosis was due to exposure with election officials. He did say in the letter that the COVID-stricken students had not been on campus this academic year, however.

He urged those present at the 10 polling locations on Election Day to monitor their symptoms.