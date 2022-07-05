RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fifty people became naturalized United States citizens on the Fourth of July at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

According to the museum, the candidates took the Oath of Allegiance inside Commonwealth Hall, which is the new two-story event space. The ceremony was a partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The event, which was free and open to the public, was streamed on the museum’s Facebook and Youtube. It was officiated by the Honorable Roger L. Gregory, the Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, according to the museum.

The museum said in a release that each of the 50 candidates stood when their name was called and all took their oaths together. Of the 50 newly naturalized citizens, one was a man who came to the U.S. in 2017 after helping the U.S. military in Afghanistan.