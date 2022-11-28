Mary, one of the ‘Goats of Gillies Park’ is reportedly missing. (Courtesy of Gillies Creek Park)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $500 reward is now being offered in the case of a goat named Mary that went missing in Richmond last week.

Mary was reported missing by Gillies Creek Park staff via “The Goats of Gillies Creek Park” Instagram page on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to the post, Mary was taken by a group of men in a lifted white — or silver — pickup truck in Gillies Creek Park.

“We believe she was last seen in the Sandston area at this time,” staff said Monday, almost a week after Mary went missing.

Staff announced there is now a $500 reward offered for any information leading to an arrest in Mary’s case.