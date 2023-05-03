RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in their search for a missing 51-year-old man.

Keith Allen Collins was last seen in the 5100 block of Hull Street around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

According to police, Collins drives a gray 2004 Pontiac Gran AM with the license plate, “UHA-2768.” Collins is also reportedly known to have health issues.

Collins is described as a 6-foot-4-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 280 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6764.