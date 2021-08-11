53 students in quarantine after COVID-19 cases at Richmond’s Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fifty-three elementary students at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond are in quarantine after three positive COVID-19 cases in the school, a spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico health districts confirmed Wednesday.

In an interview, Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said students in the three fourth-grade classes at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts are in quarantine.

Earlier this week, Kamras reported in his daily email newsletter that three students at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts have tested positive. Two of those students were last at the school on Aug. 6 and the other was last there on Aug. 4.

While he noted the charter school is not directly managed by Richmond Public Schools, Kamras said the students are “RPS kids” and that he plans to have “a heavier hand” to ensure the school is following all health and safety protocols.

RPS has implemented a policy requiring “students, teachers, and staff who might have been exposed to COVID-19” to quarantine. Kamras said that about 300 students were told to quarantine this summer as cases were reported in the district.

