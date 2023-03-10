RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the neighborhood of Brookland Park.

Around 10:15 on Thursday, March 9, officers were called to the corner of Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 55-year-old Eddie Horne, Jr., of Richmond — with an apparent gunshot wound. Horne was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate and the Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.