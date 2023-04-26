RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a traffic accident resulted in the death of a 58-year-old pedestrian.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, officers were called to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for a reported pedestrian-involved accident.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 58-year-old Herbert Taylor, Jr., of Richmond — down and injured after being hit by a southbound vehicle. Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital but died later that night from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident stayed at the scene. The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team determined that Taylor had attempted to run across the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crash Team Investigator D. Olsen at 804-646-1664.