RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 5K run to honor the life of a high school student who died while paddling on the James River in 2018 will take place in Richmond in April.

Christian Wood was a senior at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, as well as a counselor and instructor at Passages Adventure Camp in Chesterfield when he died in a kayaking accident on the James River in 2018.

Since then, there have been two 5K runs to honor Wood’s memory and raise money for Friends of the James River Park and the Christian Wood Scholarship Fund, which sends underprivileged kids to Passages Adventure Camp.

This year’s run will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. The run will begin at Pony Pasture and will take participants through some of the James’ most scenic and accessible views, according to the run’s website. The exact route is still being finalized, but it is expected to go through pavement, trail and gravel paths.

Strollers capable of going off-road and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome, but participants bringing dogs should keep in mind that part of the course will be on an active roadway.

Registration costs $30 and must be done ahead of time. More information about the run can be found here and the link to register can be found here. A limited numbers of spots are available.