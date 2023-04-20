RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond man died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash on the Lee Bridge, police said.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to the Lee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a disabled SUV in the northbound lanes of the bridge.

Ellis Green Jr., 61, was in the SUV that was hit and later died from his injuries at the hospital. Police said a total of four adults and a child were hurt in the collision.

An investigation is underway.