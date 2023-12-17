RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 62-year-old man.

According to police, 62-year-old Danny Lee Lowery was last seen at the Quality Inn at 801 East Parham Road in Richmond on Thursday, Dec. 14.

(Photo: Henrico County Police Department)

Lowery is a white male with grayish brown hair and blue eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

According to authorities, Lowery has a limp on his left leg and favors his right arm due to multiple strokes. His speech is also described to be ‘a little off.’

Lowery may need medical attention.

Anyone with information related to Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.