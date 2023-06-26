RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Richmond’s Manchester area on June 22.

Police say officers were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue for the report of a person down at 7:41 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Willie Green Jr., 65, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in an alley after he had been shot.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated by police as a homicide, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.