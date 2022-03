A 7-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.