RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Mabel B. Jones, a former owner of the Jones & Jones assisted living facility, pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Jones spent more than $800,000 in benefits meant for residents of an assisted living facility she once owned and was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to court documents, the 79-year-old diverted over $800,000 in state and federal benefits intended for residents of the facility for personal expenses.

Documents show she used the money for gambling purposes in Atlantic City, N.J., and in Las Vegas, Nev. She also used the money to make mortgage and bankruptcy payments.

