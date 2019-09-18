7th annual Alumni Charity Challange happening today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 40 different alumni associations will compete to see who can collect the most canned goods Wednesday.

The 7th annual ‘Alumni Charity Challange’ takes place at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 5:30 p.m. The goal is to collect 150,000 pounds of canned goods in three hours for FeedMore.

The Alumni Charity Challange started in 2013 by the VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter. Over the last six years, the challenge has collected over 94 tons of canned goods.

Todays the day! Let’s do it #RVA… the goal is to collect 150,000 pounds for @FeedMoreInc in 3 hours. Come to @Hardywood from 5:30pm-8:30pm and donate your canned goods to your favorite school! pic.twitter.com/UeLQw4p9sb — Timmy Nguyen (@TimmyNguyen23) September 18, 2019

The food collected will help those who need it in Central Virginia and across more than 30 counties.

Those looking to donate can stop by Hardywood and donate at their university’s tent. To see a list of participating universities, click here.

Last year’s first-place winner was West Virginia University followed by Duke University and the University of Michigan.