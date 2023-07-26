RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will take over City Stadium on Saturday.

The HeART and Soul Festival, presented by the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, will take place on Saturday, July 29, and will celebrate the art of hip-hop with seven local DJs, live artists and vendors.

“We will have artists who are painting live on stage,” said Jess Snyder, coordinator for the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

“We have interactive art experiences. You can create things on the blacktop. Games, boards, just bringing all that stuff together.”

The festival, which used to be at Hardywood Brewery, is in its seventh year and continues to grow.

“The people want it,” Snyder explained. “The people appreciate the art. They’re looking for spaces where they can go and support artists, not only with a like or a click, but with actually buying things. Making sure the art of hip hop continues to grow — not only around the world, but right here in Richmond.”

Tickets can be found on the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience website.

Gates to City Stadium open at 4 p.m., and VIP ticket holders will be able to enter at 3 p.m.