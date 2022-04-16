RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bridge that takes North 7th Street over Interstate 95 in Downtown Richmond will close temporarily so it can be rebuilt, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.

According to VDOT, a long-term closure of the southbound lane of the street will take place between Hospital and Jackson Streets beginning Monday, April 25. Traffic will be allowed access to the VCU “I” lot parking deck when it opens.

Repairs will also be done on the bridge’s substructure, including piers and abutments. To allow for this to be done, there will be a long-term closure of the shoulders on a section of I-95 and temporary overnight closures of travel lanes.

Drivers looking to get from one side of I-95 to the other in Downtown Richmond will be able to do so on North 5th Street.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-367-7623. Real-time traffic information and highway cameras can be found at 511virginia.org.